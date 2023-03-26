1,596 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.