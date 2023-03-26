1,658 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,412,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,170 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,052,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $95,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $149.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.31) to GBX 9,630 ($118.26) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.66) to GBX 9,890 ($121.45) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

