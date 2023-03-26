1,731 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.72. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.