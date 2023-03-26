1,731 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.
In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
