1,765 Shares in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MUST opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $21.08.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile
The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.
