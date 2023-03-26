188,457 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

