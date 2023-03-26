196,853 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

