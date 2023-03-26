2,034 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,034 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

