2,114 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 219.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,976,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

MFC stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

