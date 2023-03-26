21,204 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,040,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

