2,500 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.