3,008 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $101.58 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

