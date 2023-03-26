3,083 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 12,029.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

