445,562 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 445,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after buying an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,621,000 after acquiring an additional 535,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 511,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 69.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 25.9% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.51 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.