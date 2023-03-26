4,822 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after buying an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

