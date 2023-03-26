4,896 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 886.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,922,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terex Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.