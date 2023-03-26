5,214 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

