532 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

TDY stock opened at $424.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

