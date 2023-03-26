5,788 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,826 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,785,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

