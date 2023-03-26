6,220 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
