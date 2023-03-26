719,902 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 719,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 205.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 4,839.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,041,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,000,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,667,452 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $0.30 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

