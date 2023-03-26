9,564 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

