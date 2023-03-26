Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $327.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $327.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.56.
Accenture Stock Performance
ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Accenture
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
