Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $327.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $327.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.19.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

