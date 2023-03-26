Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $340.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.56.
Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %
Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Accenture
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
