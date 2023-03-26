Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 5.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 207,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,073,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $534.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,067 shares of company stock valued at $994,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

