AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

AHCO stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,000 shares of company stock worth $23,269,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

