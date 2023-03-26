Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

AAP opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

