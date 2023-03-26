AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

