AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,670,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

