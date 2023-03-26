AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 401,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

