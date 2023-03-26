AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,601 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,015,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 114,609 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RODM stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

