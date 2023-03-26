AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,481.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

