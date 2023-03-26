AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $160.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

