AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $219,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PXD opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

