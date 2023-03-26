AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

ADI opened at $187.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.