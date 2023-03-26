AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 801.2% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

