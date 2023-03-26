AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 148 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.