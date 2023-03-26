AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 432 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $153.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

