AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

