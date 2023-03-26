AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $113.46 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -363.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

