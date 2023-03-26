Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 217.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.