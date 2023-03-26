AHL Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

