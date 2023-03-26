AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

