Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.22

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.34, with a volume of 69845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Aimia and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Aimia Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 59.29 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

