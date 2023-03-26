Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 625.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,045 shares of company stock worth $651,070 and have sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

