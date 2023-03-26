Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

