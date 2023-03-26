Alliance Global Partners Cuts One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $5.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

OSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

OSS stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 224,744 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

