Alliance Global Partners Cuts One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target to $5.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.
OSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
One Stop Systems Trading Down 3.6 %
OSS stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
