Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

