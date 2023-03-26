Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,011 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $153,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

