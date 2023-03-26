Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 573 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

