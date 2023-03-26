Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $77.58 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.